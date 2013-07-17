UPDATE 1-JPMorgan near settlement with U.S. energy regulator -WSJ

July 17 JPMorgan Chase & Co and the U.S.
Federal Energy Regulatory Commission are close to reaching a
settlement that could result in the bank making the largest
payment ever to the U.S. energy market regulator, the Wall
Street Journal reported on its website on Wednesday.
The amount to be paid is not yet known, but past discussions
have involved close to $1 billion, the newspaper said, citing
people familiar with the matter.
The two sides are exchanging drafts of a deal that would
resolve allegations that the bank manipulated electricity
markets in California and the Midwest, according to the report.
A JPMorgan spokesman declined to comment on the report.
A FERC spokesman declined to comment.
The bank previously disclosed that in March it received a
notice from the regulator saying that its staff intended to
recommend that the commission bring an action against the bank
and some of its employees.
The staff's recommendation followed a dispute between the
bank and regulators over whether the bank properly answered
questions for investigators.
A JPMorgan spokeswoman said in May that bank disputed any
allegations that employees lied or acted inappropriately in the
matter.
In its report on Wednesday, the Wall Street Journal said
that within JPMorgan there is an increasing view that the
company should resolve the matter quickly.
JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon has said that the bank's priority
this year is meeting obligations to regulators improve its
internal controls.
JPMorgan came under increased scrutiny after losing $6.2
billion on its so-called "London Whale" derivatives trades last
year.
JPMorgan shares were up 0.5 percent at $55.28 in late
trading in New York on Wednesday.