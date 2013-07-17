版本:
TABLE-JPMorgan's U.S. power plants - FERC

July 17 The following is a list of U.S. power plants JPMorgan
Chase and Co have an interest in, according to the bank's filing with
U.S. federal energy regulators in June 2012.
    JPMorgan officials have refused to talk about the plants they currently have
an interest in for competitive reasons. Some of the plants are owned by units of
JPMorgan, while others are under "tolling" agreements under which the bank
supplies fuel and sells power on behalf of the plant's owner.
    In May, JPMorgan sold the rights to market electricity from three power
plants in California to a unit of Edison International. 
    In total, JPMorgan controls about 8,000 megawatts of electricity generation,
enough to power about 8 million homes.  
    
    
 Company               Plant             Owned By        State  Size (MW)  Fuel
                                                                               
 BE Alabama LLC        Lindsay Hill      Tenaska         AL        844     Gas
 BE CA LLC             Alamitos 1        AES             CA        184     Gas
 BE CA LLC             Alamitos 2        AES             CA        184     Gas
 BE CA LLC             Alamitos 3        AES             CA        336     Gas
 BE CA LLC             Alamitos 4        AES             CA        336     Gas
 BE CA LLC             Alamitos 5        AES             CA        504     Gas
 BE CA LLC             Alamitos 6        AES             CA        504     Gas
 BE CA LLC             Huntington Bch 1  AES             CA       225.8    Gas
 BE CA LLC             Huntington Bch 2  AES             CA       225.8    Gas
 BE CA LLC             Redondo Beach 5   AES             CA       183.8    Gas
 BE CA LLC             Redondo Beach 6   AES             CA       183.8    Gas
 BE CA LLC             Redondo Beach 7   AES             CA        504     Gas
 BE CA LLC             Redondo Beach 8   AES             CA        504     Gas
 BE KJ LLC             Kinder-Jackson    Jackson Pfd     MI        545     Gas
 Central Power & Lime  Central Power     Central Power   FL        139     Coal
 JP Morgan Ventures    Colquitt          Colquitt EMC    GA       376.2        
 JP Morgan Ventures    Satilla           Satilla EMC     GA                    
 JP Morgan Ventures    Brandywine        Panda           MD        230     Gas
 JP Morgan Ventures    Grays Harbor      Grays Harbor    WA        480     Gas
 JPM Capital           Jersey-Atlantic   Jersey-Atl      NJ        7.5     Wind
 JPM Capital           Bear Creek        Bear Creek LLC  PA        24      Wind
 JPM Capital           Crescent Ridge    Crescent Ridge  IL        51      Wind
 JPM Capital           Flat Rock         Flat Rock LLC   NY        231     Wind
 JPM Capital           Flat Rock II      Flat Rock II    NY       90.75    Wind
 JPM Capital           Evergreen         Evergreen LLC   NB*       42      Wind
 JPM Capital           High Trail        High Trail LLC  IL        198     Wind
 JPM Capital           Madison           Madison LLC     NY       11.55    Wind
 JPM Capital           Munnsville        Munnsville LLC  NY       34.5     Wind
 JPM Capital           Sheldon           Sheldon LLC     NY       112.5    Wind
 JPM Capital           Sheffield         Vermont Wind    VT        40      Wind
                       OLS Chino         OLS Chino       CA        29      Gas 
 Noble Environmental   Clinton I         Noble           NY       100.5    Wind
 Noble Environmental   Ellenburg         Noble           NY        81      Wind
 Noble Environmental   Bliss             Noble           NY       100.5    Wind
 Noble Environmental   Altona            Noble           NY        102     Wind
 Noble Environmental   Bellmont          Noble           NY        21      Wind
 Noble Environmental   Chateaugay        Noble           NY       106.5    Wind
 Noble Environmental   Wethersfield      Noble           NY        126     Wind
                                                                               
                                                         Total   7998.7        
 * In New Brunswick Canada but reported to FERC by JPMorgan.
