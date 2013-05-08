JPMorgan says it faces possible action by U.S. energy regulator

BRIEF-Mastercard says it has got regulatory approval to buy Vocalink
* Mastercard and Vocalink will work to close transaction within next few weeks
May 8 JPMorgan Chase & Co said the company and some of its personnel face a possible enforcement action by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission over bidding practices in certain markets.
The company said it had received a notice in March that the FERC staff intends to recommend the action by commission. The company included the disclosure in a quarterly filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday.
Last week, the New York Times cited a confidential document from FERC when it reported U.S. government investigators had found evidence that a JPMorgan unit manipulated trading in the California and Michigan electricity markets.
TOKYO, April 11 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Tuesday, as rising geopolitical tensions over North Korea, a stronger yen and renewed uncertainty in the French presidential election hurt investor sentiment.
April 11 Qualcomm Inc hit back at Apple Inc's charges that were made in a U.S. lawsuit in January, saying the iPhone maker breached agreements with the firm and encouraged regulatory attacks on its business in various jurisdictions around the world by making false statements.