版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 15日 星期四 08:38 BJT

FERC to suspend JP Morgan power market based rate authority

Nov 14 The U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) on Wednesday suspended the electric market-based rate authority of JPMorgan Chase & Co's energy trading units for submitting false information to the commission.

In a release, FERC said the suspension prohibits the U.S. bank's JP Morgan Ventures unit from selling power at market-based rates for six months effective April 1, 2013.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐