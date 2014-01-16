Regulators bar JP Morgan official, friend over insider-trading

WASHINGTON Jan 16 Wall Street's self-funded regulator said Thursday it had barred a vice president at JP Morgan Securities LLC and a former Meyers Associate executive from the securities industry for their roles in an insider-trading scheme.

David Michael Gutman, a vice president in the conflicts office of JP Morgan, and his close friend Christopher John Tyndall, formerly of Meyers Associates, settled the matter without admitting or denying the charges, the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority said.

FINRA said an investigation found that Gutman had improperly shared material, nonpublic information with Tyndall about at least 15 different pending mergers and acquisitions. Tyndall then traded ahead of six announcements.