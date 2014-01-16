Regulators bar JP Morgan official, friend over insider-trading

WASHINGTON Jan 16 Wall Street's self-funded
regulator said Thursday it had barred a vice president at JP
Morgan Securities LLC and a former Meyers Associate
executive from the securities industry for their roles in an
insider-trading scheme.
David Michael Gutman, a vice president in the conflicts
office of JP Morgan, and his close friend Christopher John
Tyndall, formerly of Meyers Associates, settled the matter
without admitting or denying the charges, the Financial Industry
Regulatory Authority said.
FINRA said an investigation found that Gutman had improperly
shared material, nonpublic information with Tyndall about at
least 15 different pending mergers and acquisitions. Tyndall
then traded ahead of six announcements.