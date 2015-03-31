版本:
JP Morgan appoints new head of global FX options

LONDON, March 31 JP Morgan Chase & Co has promoted Robin Wemyss, its European head of foreign exchange options, to replace global head of foreign exchange options James Ellery, according to an internal announcement seen by Reuters.

The announcement by the bank's co-heads of currencies and emerging markets also said Anchal Jain was taking over as head of Asia FX options.

A source with knowledge of the situation told Reuters that Ellery was leaving the bank. (Reporting by Patrick Graham)
