JPMorgan says currency probe settlement talks in 'advanced stages'

NEW YORK May 5 JPMorgan Chase & Co said
on Tuesday it is in "advanced stages" of settlement talks with
the U.S. Department of Justice and Federal Reserve over
previously disclosed investigations into its foreign exchange
trading.
The company gave the description of the talks in a quarterly
filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on
Tuesday. A Justice spokesman acknowledged that the department
has an "active, ongoing investigation," but declined to comment
further.
JPMorgan also estimated its "reasonably possible" legal
expenses, in excess of its litigation reserves, at $5.5 billion
as of the end of March, down from $5.8 billion at the end of
December.
(Reporting by David Henry in New York and Lindsay Dunsmuir in
Washington.)