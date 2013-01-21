JPMorgan heads of France, EMEA financials to swap roles

LONDON Jan 21 U.S. bank JP Morgan Chase
said the heads of its French business and its financial services
business for investment banking in Europe are to swap roles.
Kyril Courboin will become head of JPMorgan in France and
Isabelle Seillier, who is currently in that role, will take
Courboin's position as head of financial institutions for its
investment bank for Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), a
spokeswoman for the bank said on Monday.
Courboin, who joined JPMorgan in 1990 and whose advisory
work for financial firms includes the acquisition of France's
Credit Lyonnais by Credit Agricole, will report
jointly to Emilio Saracho, deputy CEO for EMEA, and Vis
Raghavan, head of banking for EMEA.
Seillier, who has been with JPMorgan since 1993 and became
head of the French business in 2008, will report to Raghavan.