JPMorgan probed over role in French tax evasion case

PARIS May 6 U.S. bank JPMorgan Chase
has been placed under formal investigation in France as part of
a probe into alleged tax evasion by senior managers at
investment firm Wendel, a court official said on
Wednesday.
A Paris-based spokesman for JPMorgan declined to comment on
the investigation, which relates to an ongoing case in which 14
Wendel executives could face tax evasion charges over
transactions conducted in 2004-2007.
In a U.S. regulatory filing on Tuesday, JPMorgan said it had
been "notified that the authorities were formally investigating
its role" in transactions financed by the bank on behalf of a
number of Wendel managers.
