UK's FSA fines top JP Morgan banker for market abuse

LONDON, April 3 Britain's financial watchdog has
fined one of JP Morgan Cazenove most senior bankers 450,000
pounds ($720,700) for market abuse relating to the improper
disclosure of inside information on Heritage Oil.
The Financial Services Authority said Ian Hannam, Chairman
of Capital Markets at JP Morgan and one of the City's best-known
investment bankers, had appealed against the decision.
The FSA said in a statement that Hannam had disclosed
insider information on Heritage, an existing JP Morgan client,
in two emails sent to a prospective client.