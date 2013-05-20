版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 5月 20日 星期一 23:29 BJT

FUND SCREEN-When JP Morgan shares move, these funds feel it

By David Randall
    NEW YORK, May 20 JP Morgan Chase & Co 
shareholders will decide Tuesday whether Jamie Dimon should be
both chairman and chief executive, and investors in funds with
large stakes in the bank have a lot riding on the outcome.
    Supporters of the motion to strip Dimon of the chairmanship
say it would improve management oversight and reduce the chances
of debacles such as the $6.2 billion in losses the bank incurred
in last year's so-called "London Whale" derivatives trades. The
bank will announce the results of a non-binding vote on May 21. 
    There is concern that the strong-willed Dimon, one of the
most dynamic leaders in the financial industry, may decide to
leave JP Morgan should the vote go against him. That in turn
could hammer the shares and hurt the performances of funds with
5 percent or more of their assets invested in the bank. A
victory by Dimon, who is expected to prevail, may not affect the
shares significantly, analysts said. 
    Investors in the following funds may want to pay extra
attention. These 10 funds have the largest percentage of their
assets in JP Morgan shares, according to Lipper data. Of course,
many are funds that focus solely on the financial sector. But
investors in some diversified funds may be surprised at their
stake in the company. 
    
 Fund name   Total       Portfolio   Fund
             Assets      percentage  annualized
                         in JPM      5-year
                                     return %
 ICON        $56.5       8.8         -6.2
 Funds:      million                 
 Icon                                
 Financial                           
 Fund                                
 Schwab      $55.5       8.4         0.3 
 Financial   million                 
 Services                            
 Fund                                
 Oppenheime  $1.6        6.4         4.3
 r Main      billion                 
 Street                              
 Select                              
 Fund                                
 Midas       $15         6.2         3.2
 Magic       million                 
 White Oak   $251.1      5.7         7.8
 Select      million                 
 Growth                              
 Fund                                
 Hennessy    $64.8       5.5         6.2
 Large Cap   million                 
 Financial                           
 Investor                            
 Invesco     $973        5.4         5.5
 Value       million                 
 Opportunit                          
 ies                                 
 Schneider   $35.9       5.3         -2.7
 Value Fund  million                 
 TCW         $8 million  5.2         -0.2
 Concentrat                          
 ed Value                            
 Fund                                
 Oakmark     $3.8        5.2         9.5
 Select      billion                 
 Fund                                
 Source: Lipper, Morningstar data.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐