JP Morgan says names Guyett, Priestley as new regional CEOs in Asia -memo

BRIEF-Sika says sales to exceed CHF 6 billion in 2017
* Sika AG: Strong start to the year with 10.7% sales growth in the first quarter of 2017
March 28 JP Morgan Chase & Co has named Greg Guyett and Rob Priestley as its new chief executives for the Greater China and ASEAN regions, respectively, according to an internal memo obtained by Reuters on Thursday.
In these newly created roles the pair will report to Nicolas Aguzin, chief executive of the bank's Asia Pacific business. Aguzin was appointed deputy CEO for Asia Pacific in December as part of a global restructuring of the bank that began last summer, and became the firm's chief executive for the region this March.
Guyett had been CEO of JP Morgan's global corporate bank until that restructuring. Priestley is the firm's senior country officer for Australia and New Zealand, duties that he will maintain in addition to his new role.
A JP Morgan spokeswoman confirmed the contents of the memo.
TOKYO, April 11 Japanese stocks fell on Tuesday morning, hurt by a combination of rising geopolitical tensions, a stronger yen and volatile trading in Toshiba Corp shares ahead of the third deadline for its earnings filing.
* Premium brand Lincoln says aims to have 80 dealerships in China by end-2017, up from 65 as of end of March Further company coverage: (Reporting By Jake Spring)