JPMorgan to pay $1.45 mln to settle sex-based harassment suit

Feb 4 JPMorgan Chase & Co will pay $1.45
million to settle a government lawsuit that charged the company
maintained a sexually hostile environment for women in an Ohio
mortgage center more than four years ago.
The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, which
announced the settlement on Monday of a case brought in 2009,
said the work situation included sexually charged behavior and
comments from supervisory staff in a mortgage banking center in
the company's Polaris Park offices outside of Columbus, Ohio.
Women mortgage bankers who did not embrace the atmosphere
were ostracized and kept from lucrative sales calls, training
and other job benefits, the EEOC said.
The $1.45 million will be divided among 16 women who worked
at the center, the EEOC said. JPMorgan is creating a system to
make sure sales opportunities are fairly distributed, according
to the commission.
JPMorgan spokeswoman Amy Bonitatibus said, "We fully agree
with the EEOC that harassment and discrimination have no place
in the work environment."