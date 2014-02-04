版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 2月 5日 星期三 03:25 BJT

JPMorgan to pay $1.45 mln to settle sex-based harassment suit

Feb 4 JPMorgan Chase & Co will pay $1.45 million to settle a government lawsuit that charged the company maintained a sexually hostile environment for women in an Ohio mortgage center more than four years ago.

The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, which announced the settlement on Monday of a case brought in 2009, said the work situation included sexually charged behavior and comments from supervisory staff in a mortgage banking center in the company's Polaris Park offices outside of Columbus, Ohio.

Women mortgage bankers who did not embrace the atmosphere were ostracized and kept from lucrative sales calls, training and other job benefits, the EEOC said.

The $1.45 million will be divided among 16 women who worked at the center, the EEOC said. JPMorgan is creating a system to make sure sales opportunities are fairly distributed, according to the commission.

JPMorgan spokeswoman Amy Bonitatibus said, "We fully agree with the EEOC that harassment and discrimination have no place in the work environment."
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐