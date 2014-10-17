JPMorgan seeks incentives to build new headquarters in Manhattan - NY Times

Oct 17 City and state officials are negotiating
with JPMorgan Chase & Co over a potential deal involving
the bank building a vast $6.5 billion corporate campus with two
high-rise towers in the new commercial district on the Far West
Side of Manhattan, the New York Times reported.
The talks, which involve one of the largest real estate
complexes for a single company in New York City history and a
large package of incentives for the biggest U.S. bank, have
reached a feverish state after nearly falling apart this week,
the report said. (nyti.ms/1CxU1D5)
JPMorgan had initially sought, by one account, more than $1
billion in concessions from the city and state while it
continues to pare its payroll in New York, according to the
paper.
The negotiations are so delicate that few people are willing
to discuss them publicly for fear of alienating one side or
another, the New York Times added.
JPMorgan was not immediately available for comment.
