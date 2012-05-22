SEC looking at JPMorgan financial reporting

BRIEF-Goodfellow announces CFO change
* Pierre Lemoine is no longer employed by company effective immediately Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON May 22 The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission will look into the "appropriateness and completeness" of JPMorgan Chase & Co's financial reporting following the bank's recent disclosure of large trading losses, SEC Chairman Mary Schapiro told the Senate Banking Committee on Tuesday.
Earlier this month JPMorgan announced it had suffered at least $2 billion in losses, a figure that is expected to grow, after a series of trades that the bank says were intended to hedge risk went awry.
March 3 Investment manager Orbis Investment Management Ltd on Friday disclosed a stake of about 2.8 percent in U.S. specialty metals maker Arconic Inc, and said it intends to support hedge fund Elliott Management Corp in its proxy battle against the company.
* Starbucks will issue its first yen-denominated bonds by the end of the month, possibly raising over 50 billion yen ($436 million) - Nikkei