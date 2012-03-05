JPMorgan star trader set to start hedge fund - FT

March 4 A team of top proprietary traders
at JPMorgan Chase & Co is set to launch what is likely
to be one of the largest hedge fund start-ups in 2012, the
Financial Times reported on Sunday.
London-based Mike Stewart, JPMorgan's global head of
proprietary trading and former head of emerging markets, is
expected to start his own hedge fund, Whard Stewart, in the
second quarter, the FT cited people familiar with his plans as
saying.
Stewart's emerging-markets trading team at the bank is
expected to join him, the newspaper said.
JPMorgan had chosen Stewart to head a new Alternatives Unit
within the bank's asset management business. Fifty traders from
JPMorgan's three major proprietary operations were set to move
to the unit as the operations faced closure because of the
Volcker rule, the FT said.
U.S. regulators have said the Volcker rule, which cracks
down on banks trading with their own money, is unlikely to be
finalized by a July deadline, but the threat of its
implementation has encouraged some proprietary traders to set up
their own funds.
JPMorgan's global head of equity proprietary trading, Deepak
Gulati, is now considering setting up his own fund, the paper
cited people with knowledge of his thinking as saying.
Gulati was expected to move into JPMorgan's asset management
business with his team later in the year and officially his
plans have not changed, the FT said.
The report added that Stewart is understood to be leaving
JPMorgan on amicable terms but the bank will not invest in his
new fund.
JPMorgan was not immediately available for comment.
A similar high-profile Volcker-rule-related spin-out was
conducted in 2010 by two prominent proprietary traders at
Goldman Sachs, Pierre-Henri Flamand and Morgan Sze, who
raised $1 billion each, the Financial Times said.