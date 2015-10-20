UPDATE 1-JPMorgan close to selling most of Highbridge's PE business-WSJ

(Adds background on JPMorgan strategy and scale of business)
Oct 20 JPMorgan Chase & Co is close to
finalizing a deal to sell the majority of Highbridge Capital
Management LLC's private equity business, the Wall Street
Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
The bank is working on a deal to give up control of the $22
billion private equity business to Highbridge Chief Executive
Scott Kapnick and others in his management team, the newspaper
said on Tuesday. (on.wsj.com/1GR85KF)
JPMorgan is expected to retain a minority share of the PE
business and all of Highbridge's $6 billion hedge fund business,
the Journal said.
A major factor behind the decision was the private equity
business team's desire to be free of the constraints of a large
bank, the WSJ reported, adding that the deal could close by the
end of this year.
JPMorgan declined to comment.
The bank had bought a majority stake in Highbridge in 2004
for $1.3 billion and in 2009 completed its takeover of the hedge
fund. (reut.rs/1GR83lY)
Highbridge's $22 billion of client assets in private equity
investments accounts for less than 1 percent of the $2.32
trillion held by JPMorgan's entire asset management business.
JPMorgan is under pressure from regulators to simplify its
business and shed assets that require it to hold relatively
large amounts of capital. In January it sold
portions of its One Equity Partners private equity portfolio.
(Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru and David Henry in New
York; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Grant McCool)