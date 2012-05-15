UPDATE 9-FBI launches JPMorgan probe, shareholders back Dimon

* N.Y. official, Bair call for clawbacks on compensation
* Dimon apologizes again for 'self-inflicted' mistakes
* FBI probe in preliminary stages - source
By David Henry
TAMPA, Fla., May 15 The FBI has opened an
inquiry into the multibillion-dollar trading losses at JPMorgan
Chase, stepping up pressure on the bank after key U.S. agencies
said they were looking into high-risk trades that first drew
regulators' attention last month.
The news did little to spook investors, who sent the stock
higher Tuesday, or shareholders, who backed embattled Chief
Executive Jamie Dimon at the bank's annual shareholders meeting,
with a vote rejecting a proposal to split the jobs of CEO and
chairman.
Though investors mostly gave Dimon a pass, pressure mounted
on the bank to reclaim some of the millions of dollars it paid
to the executives who oversaw the trades. Dimon said JPMorgan
would pursue more disciplinary action against those responsible.
"We will do the right thing. That may well include
clawbacks," he told reporters after the annual meeting.
The timing on any such move was not clear, though, and the
various regulatory probes could add complications. A source
familiar with the situation said Tuesday that U.S. and UK
regulators first raised concerns with senior management in
April.
A separate source familiar with the FBI probe, opened by the
agency's New York office, described it as preliminary. The probe
was seen in some quarters as a necessary public step, given the
ongoing debate in Washington about bank regulation, and one
expert said it raised the level of concern around what happened.
"The FBI looks for evidence of crimes and goes after people
who it alleges are criminals. They want to send people to
jail. The SEC pursues all sorts of wrongdoing, imposes fines
and is half as scary as the FBI," said Erik Gordon, a professor
in the law and business schools at the University of Michigan.
The bank's trading losses have also drawn the attention of
the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the Federal
Reserve, both of which have opened inquiries.
After two trading days of heavy losses, JPMorgan shares rose
1.3 percent to close at $36.24. The stock is down more than 11
percent since the trading losses were disclosed, wiping out
slightly more than $17 billion of market capitalization.
"It affects my opinion of the entire financial industry,"
said Dennis Hong, principal with Altimeter Capital, a hedge fund
that manages about $250 million. "It's really shocking because
JPMorgan has been known as the most conservative in terms of
managing their business risk. They may be losing their way."
AFFIRMS 'CASE FOR ... REFORM'
In Washington, U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner said
JPMorgan's losses strengthened the case for reform.
"I think this failure of risk management is just a very
powerful case for ... financial reform," Geithner told an event
sponsored by the Peterson Foundation. "The test of reform is not
whether you can prevent banks from making mistakes ... the test
of reform should be: 'Do those mistakes put at risk the broader
economy, the financial system or the taxpayer?'"
Larry Summers, Treasury secretary in the last years of the
Clinton administration, said JPMorgan's loss strengthened the
case for stronger capital requirements at banks.
"I think that whatever one thought about how large a safety
buffer was necessary 10 days ago, it seems to me that in light
of what has happened one would tend to have a bias towards
larger safety buffers, larger capital requirements, larger
levels of liquidity," Summers said in an interview for the
Freeland File show on Reuters.com.
Congress meanwhile ratcheted up its own response to
JPMorgan's trading blunder, which comes as policymakers are
finalizing new rules for the bank industry.
"I would suggest that JPMorgan take their business to Las
Vegas because it's just a gamble," Senate Majority Leader Harry
Reid, a Democrat who represents Nevada, told reporters.
Congressional Republicans who have been critical of the 2010
Dodd-Frank financial oversight law took a cautious approach in
addressing the still-unfolding scandal.
Senator Richard Shelby, the top Republican on Senate Banking
Committee, wants a hearing held with Dimon and regulators to get
answers, his spokesman said. Congressman Frank Lucas, chairman
of the House Agriculture Committee, said he would delay a
hearing on bills to rein in and clarify swaps regulation, citing
the JPMorgan trading loss.
CLAWBACKS
New York City Comptroller John Liu, who oversees the city's
$400 million stake in JPMorgan, joined those calling for a
"clawback" from executives responsible for the trading losses,
including Ina Drew, chief of the hedging unit in question.
Drew, who announced her retirement on Monday, earned more
than $15 million in each of the last two years and was
potentially eligible to retain more than $14 million in unvested
stock awards after leaving. Drew did not return messages for
comment left at her New Jersey home on Tuesday.
In its 2011 annual report, JPMorgan said its stock-based
compensation awards were subject to clawback provisions. It can
cancel unvested awards or require that the value of distributed
shares be repaid when "the employee engages in conduct that
causes material financial or reputational harm to the firm or
its business activities," according to its proxy filing.
"We don't know the facts and culpability, but it appears she
(Drew) did have a responsibility here along with a number of
others," Sheila Bair, former chairman of the Federal Deposit
Insurance Corp, said in an interview with Reuters Insider.
"Clearly, the whole purpose of clawbacks is if you make a bad
bet that results in losses, compensation should be clawed back."
SPLIT PROPOSAL REJECTED
While regulators probe the losses, most shareholders at the
brief annual meeting seemed more concerned with the proposal to
split the roles of chairman and CEO.
That proposal, which was nonbinding, received 40.1 percent
of the votes cast in favor. Some 44 percent of AT&T Inc
shareholders and 46 percent of Honeywell International Inc
shareholders voted to separate the roles at their
companies in meetings held last month.
"Obviously, all the media attention, all the political
yammering of the past week, undoubtedly had some influence on
people who had not voted up to that point," said Marshall Front,
chairman of investment manager Front Barnett Associates in
Chicago, whose firm voted against the proposal.
Protests outside the annual meeting were relatively limited.
Half a dozen Occupy Tampa protesters did media interviews and
occasionally chanted, "hey hey ho ho, big banks have got to go."
Nonetheless, retail shareholders expressed incredulity at
the size of the losses.
"I am amazed that they think $2 billion is a bump in the
road," said A. Reihl, an 85-year-old shareholder who said she
has owned the stock for more than a decade. "This is not the
time to be taking risk."
Father Seamus Finn of the Washington-based Interfaith Center
on Corporate Responsibility described the outcome of the meeting
as "pretty poor."
"I don't think we got any more clarity out of Mr. Dimon
about what he got out of these recent experiences and what
they're going to do," he said.