UPDATE 4-JPMorgan aims to use size to lift profit by 25 pct

* Expects $24 bln income/yr vs $19 bln in 2011
* Wants return on tangible equity of 16 pct
* Will need to find $1 bln in growth from new initiatives
By David Henry and Rick Rothacker
Feb 28 JPMorgan Chase & Co plans
to use size to its advantage, leveraging its various components
to boost annual earnings more than 25 percent over time, bank
executives said on Tuesday.
At the banking company's investor day, Chief Financial
Officer Doug Braunstein said JPMorgan was targeting $24 billion
in annual net income, up from the $19 billion it earned last
year.
"I'll be damned if we don't have record profits at least for
a while now," Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon said in
closing remarks at the conference.
Even though JPMorgan fared better than many of its peers
during the financial crisis, Dimon is still under pressure to
show how the bank can grow revenue in a tepid economic
environment and increased regulatory requirements for large
banks.
Although the bank's shares have done better than other
global banks, the stock is trading just pennies more than it was
in 2004, when Dimon joined the company after it took over Bank
One Corp where he was previously CEO. Over the same period,
Standard & Poor's 500 stock index is up about 22 percent.
Dimon, however, disagreed with arguments from analyst Mike
Mayo of CLSA that the company should consider breaking itself up
to boost its low stock price. If JPMorgan is best in breed,
perhaps the large bank breed is not so good, Mayo wrote in a
research note last week.
"My guess is the company will be far more valuable ... doing
what we do today for 10 years than by splitting it up into a
bunch of different pieces," Dimon said. "I can't imagine that
the units of this company would perform better as part of a
smaller company."
Responding to the idea of splitting the company to boost the
stock price, the CEO noted that financial engineering schemes
often do not work well for shareholders.
"If financial engineering would add a lot of value, we would
consider it, but it has to be real and it has to be permanent,"
he said.
Even as investors clamor for improvement, Dimon said he
doesn't mind if the bank's stock trades at current levels, at
least for a while. That is because he wants time to buy back
more shares at market prices he considers low.
Dimon would not say exactly what that price was, but noted
the company recently bought a lot of shares at $36 each, which
is not far below current prices.
Last year, the company spent about $9 billion buying back
shares. Dimon hopes to win approval for more buybacks from
regulators next month after the current round of capital stress
tests are completed.
Dimon also said he was in no hurry to sharply raise the
company's stock dividend because it could push up the stock
price. Rather than pay out extra cash, Dimon would be more
inclined to use the money to build up the bank's capital cushion
toward new minimums put in place by bank regulators.
The bank's shares rose 0.4 percent to close at $39.21 on
Tuesday, rising slightly less than the stock of other large
banks.
ACQUISITIONS NOT EXPECTED
Throughout the day, a parade of executives armed with
PowerPoint slides argued the bank's scale gives it advantages
over competitors.
Jes Staley, head of the investment banking unit, said the
bank's diversified portfolio was an important source of strength
during the financial crisis. Last year, clients of the
commercial banking arm of the company used the investment bank
for financing 147 times in the debt markets and 77 times in the
equity markets, generating $1.4 billion in revenue, Staley
said.
The asset management business picked up 41 high net worth
clients for private banking from the investment bank and the
private bank referred 71 clients to the investment bank, Staley
said.
Investment banking revenue for JPMorgan grew faster and with
less risk, in the past three years than for peers, partly
because of the company's size, Staley said. JPMorgan's share of
debt market revenue last year was an industry high 17 percent,
Staley said.
Dimon also said the bank's scale will help it cope better
with additional costs of complying with requirements for thicker
capital cushions. Some of those will actually provide JPMorgan
with additional protection against upstart competitors, said
Dimon, who remains one of the most outspoken critics of
regulations adopted since the financial crisis.
Braunstein conceded, however, that the company would need to
do more to achieve its $24 billion target. He identified the
need for nearly $1 billion in income from growth efforts,
including branch expansion, commodities products and
international growth.
But Dimon and Braunstein said the company will not be making
acquisitions any time soon. Takeovers would run into political
opposition because during the crisis the government had to
bailout large banks that collapsed.
In addition, executives will need help from lower costs to
meet profit goals. Last year, lingering expenses for bad home
loans and mortgage securities created before the housing bust
cost the company about $5.5 billion in after-tax profits.
The bank expects to keep overall expenses flat in 2012, even
as it invests in select businesses, Braunstein said. One area
where the bank expects to trim expenses during the year is
mortgage loan servicing, where delinquent loans are declining.
JPMORGAN TESTING SELF-SERVICE TELLERS
Among growth initiatives, JPMorgan has identified 900 new
branch locations it could build, with a focus on California and
Florida, said Todd Maclin, head of consumer banking and business
banking. But he cautioned the bank will be "super careful" in
deciding how many it actually builds.
In its latest plan, the bank expects to add 150 to 200
branches per year, Maclin said, down from the 300 per year
outlined at last year's investor day, but in line with a
projection made in December. JPMorgan currently has 5,500
locations, behind Wells Fargo & Co's 6,200 and Bank of
America Corp's 5,700.
At the same time that the company is continuing to build
branches, it is also seeing a surge in customers using their
computers for banking. Chase's online site is used five times as
frequently as its branches now, said Gordon Smith, a senior
executive leading the bank's digital push.
While that might suggest branches are becoming obsolete,
Smith said the online use bodes well for the investments in
advanced teller machines in the branches and other moves to use
technology to cut branch costs. The bank's digital channel began
to take hold with customers in 2010 and "is going to see
explosive growth," Smith added.
The bank is testing self-service teller stations in six
locations in a drive to lower costs and speed up traditional
teller lines. The stations perform ATM functions as well as
additional services, such as check cashing. The test is in an
early stage and the bank will be careful not to "jam it down the
throats" of wary customers, Maclin said.