UPDATE 1-JP Morgan says Asia Chairman and CEO Abdelnour to quit

March 26 JP Morgan's most senior banker
in Asia-Pacific, Gaby Abdelnour, will quit this summer to pursue
personal interests, according to a memo obtained by Reuters.
A JP Morgan spokeswoman confirmed the contents of the memo.
The memo, signed by the bank's chief executive Jamie Dimon
and investment bank head Jes Staley, did not name an immediate
replacement for Abdelnour, its chairman and chief executive in
Asia.
The exit of Abdelnour, a Lebanese, had been expected.
Colleagues do not expect him to join a rival investment bank,
according to a source familiar with the matter who did not wish
to be named.
Abdelnour has headed the bank's Asia operations since July
2006. In that time its Asia revenue has doubled and net earnings
tripled, the memo said.
A major focus of Abdelnour's energy in the last few years
has been China, where the firm lagged rivals such as Goldman
Sachs, Credit Suisse and Deutsche Bank
in securing a securities joint venture licence until
it started operations at First Capital Securities in June 2011.
It has since added a stake in a guarantee company in China,
to be formed alongside Export-Import Bank of China, Baosteel,
Siemens and other local investors. JP Morgan will take a 24.9%
stake, according to a source familiar with the matter.
JP Morgan has also taken a 19.9% stake in a trust company,
Henan Based Bridge Trust co, pending regulatory approval.
Abdelnour joined JP Morgan in 1998 having worked at Merrill
Lynch in Hong Kong and Singapore, and before that at Bankers
Trust.
Before taking the role of Asia chairman and CEO he headed JP
Morgan's activities in corporate origination for EMEA, and
managed the Central & Eastern Europe, Middle East and North
Africa franchise.