China weightage slashed in new JPMorgan Asia credit index

HONG KONG May 5 U.S. investment bank JPMorgan
has launched a new Asia ex-Japan credit index designed to reduce
concentration risk by limiting the amount outstanding that can
be included in its benchmark from each of the eligible
countries.
The ceiling set at twice the average of the index, would
mean that the weight of China, the largest contributor to the
benchmark, would be cut to 20.5 percent in the JACI Diversified
from 40.2 percent in the existing JACI.
"The issuance trends since 2012 has disproportionately
increased the weight of China in the existing JACI index leading
to large concentration risks in the benchmark," said a JPMorgan
spokesman referring to the index which is tracked by managers
controlling $35 billion to $45 billion in assets.
"The spirit of the JACI Diversified is to effectively
represent Asian credit markets while limiting concentration to a
given country."
The Philippines on the other hand would see its weightage
rise to 12.03 percent from 7.21 percent in the old index.
Sovereign issuers would comprise a higher proportion of the
new index at 20 percent versus 14 percent in the old benchmark,
while the property sector, a large source of bond supplies in
recent years, would see its contribution drop to 9.36 percent
from 12.61 percent.
The JACI Diversified benchmark shares the inclusion criteria
and composition of the widely followed JACI, with both
indexes returning 6.8 percent since inception, the investment
bank said in a report.
(Reporting by Umesh Desai; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)