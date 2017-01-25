JPMorgan and Intuit to ease way for Chase customers to use Mint

BRIEF-Kemet Corp sees 2018, 2019 and 2020 capex $44 mln each
* Kemet Corp sees FY 2018, FY 2019 and FY 2020 capital expenditure of $44 million each - SEC filing
NEW YORK Jan 25 JPMorgan Chase & Co and Intuit Inc said on Wednesday that they had agreed on tools for Chase customers to quickly put account information into Mint, TurboTax Online and QuickBooks Online financial management applications without turning over their user names and bank passwords.
The agreement "aligns closely" with a set of consumer data-sharing principles announced in October by the industry through the Center for Financial Services, the companies said in a statement. (Reporting by David Henry in New York; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
* Pricing of its underwritten public offering of 5.6 million shares of common stock at a public offering price of $6.25/share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Callon Petroleum Company announces death of chairman and chief executive officer, Fred L. Callon