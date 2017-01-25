版本:
JPMorgan and Intuit to ease way for Chase customers to use Mint

NEW YORK Jan 25 JPMorgan Chase & Co and Intuit Inc said on Wednesday that they had agreed on tools for Chase customers to quickly put account information into Mint, TurboTax Online and QuickBooks Online financial management applications without turning over their user names and bank passwords.

The agreement "aligns closely" with a set of consumer data-sharing principles announced in October by the industry through the Center for Financial Services, the companies said in a statement. (Reporting by David Henry in New York; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
