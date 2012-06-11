版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 6月 11日 星期一 23:15 BJT

JP Morgan analyst Michael Jansen leaves company

LONDON, June 11 JP Morgan metals analyst Michael Jansen has left the company, sources with knowledge of the matter said on Monday.

Jansen, who was also head of JP Morgan commodity research for Europe, Middle East and Africa, had been with the company for five years. He was previously a commodities analyst at National Australia Bank.

Jansen was not immediately available for comment. A spokesman for JP Morgan declined to comment.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐