CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Campbell Soup's quarterly sales miss estimates
Feb 17 Campbell Soup Co reported lower-than-expected quarterly sales on Friday, hurt by weak demand for its V8 beverages, broth and condensed soups.
LONDON, June 11 JP Morgan metals analyst Michael Jansen has left the company, sources with knowledge of the matter said on Monday.
Jansen, who was also head of JP Morgan commodity research for Europe, Middle East and Africa, had been with the company for five years. He was previously a commodities analyst at National Australia Bank.
Jansen was not immediately available for comment. A spokesman for JP Morgan declined to comment.
Feb 17 Campbell Soup Co reported lower-than-expected quarterly sales on Friday, hurt by weak demand for its V8 beverages, broth and condensed soups.
* On Feb 10, co, Behringer Harvard Multifamily Advisors I Llc agreed to settle claims asserted in litigation - SEC filing
* Qtrly total revenue $177.2 million versus $163.8 million last year