2013年 11月 7日

UPDATE 1-NYPD denies JPMorgan in talks to hire city's top cop

NEW YORK Nov 6 The New York City police department denied that its commissioner, Ray Kelly, was in talks with JPMorgan Chase & Co about a senior role in security at the bank.

Earlier on Wednesday, both the New York Post and Reuters citing unnamed sources, said the two men had been discussing a job for Kelly at the New York-based bank.

JPMorgan Chief Executive Jamie Dimon and Kelly get along well, a source told Reuters.

The New York Post reported the talks and said Kelly may leave his job before Mayor-elect Bill de Blasio is sworn in to replace Michael Bloomberg.

JPMorgan's head of security, Tom Higgins, recently left the bank.

John McCarthy, deputy commissioner for public affairs and chief spokesman for NYPD, told Reuters the New York Post story was false and that Kelly was not in discussions with JP Morgan for a job.
