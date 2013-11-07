REFILE-UPDATE 1-NYPD denies JPMorgan in talks to hire city's top cop

NEW YORK Nov 6 The New York City police
department denied that its commissioner, Ray Kelly, was in talks
with JPMorgan Chase & Co about a senior role in security
at the bank.
JPMorgan Chief Executive Jamie Dimon and Kelly get along
well, a source told Reuters.
Earlier on Wednesday, both the New York Post and Reuters
citing unnamed sources, said the two men had been discussing a
job for Kelly at the New York-based bank.
The New York Post reported the talks and said Kelly may
leave his job before Mayor-elect Bill de Blasio is sworn in to
replace Michael Bloomberg.
JPMorgan's head of security, Tom Higgins, recently left the
bank.
John McCarthy, deputy commissioner for public affairs and
chief spokesman for NYPD, told Reuters the New York Post story
was false and that Kelly was not in discussions with JP Morgan
for a job.