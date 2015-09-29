JPMorgan ordered to face London Whale class action in U.S.

| NEW YORK, Sept 29
NEW YORK, Sept 29 JPMorgan Chase & Co
shareholders on Tuesday won court permission to pursue their
securities fraud lawsuit against the bank over the "London
Whale" trading scandal, which caused a $6.2 billion loss, as a
class action.
U.S. District Judge George Daniels in Manhattan rejected the
largest U.S. bank's arguments against class action
certification, which often results in higher recoveries because
plaintiffs can sue as a group rather than individually.
JPMorgan, Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon and former
Chief Financial Officer Douglas Braunstein had said shareholders
would be unable to show they relied on alleged misstatements
about the bank's risk management, or prove damages on a
classwide basis.
Brian Marchiony, a bank spokesman, declined to comment.
The lawsuit stemmed from oversight by JPMorgan's Chief
Investment Office of a synthetic credit portfolio that caused
the $6.2 billion loss and was linked to traders in the bank's
London office including Bruno Iksil, the so-called London Whale.
Shareholders led by pension funds in Arkansas, Ohio and
Oregon alleged that JPMorgan, Dimon and Braunstein knowingly hid
increased risks at the Chief Investment Office, including on an
April 13, 2012 conference call when Dimon called reports about
the synthetic portfolio a "tempest in a teapot."
The class period runs from April 13 to May 21, 2012, a
period when JPMorgan's share price fell by roughly one-quarter,
wiping out more than $40 billion of market value.
JPMorgan paid more than $1 billion and admitted wrongdoing
to settle U.S. and British probes into London Whale losses.
Former traders Javier Martin-Artajo and Julien Grout have
been criminally charged in the United States with hiding losses
linked to Iksil, who has been cooperating with prosecutors.
JPMorgan executives and directors have won dismissals of
three related investor lawsuits over the trading loss.
The cases is In re: JPMorgan Chase & Co Securities
Litigation, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York,
No. 12-03852.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)