版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 12月 21日 星期一 23:33 BJT

JPMorgan to pay $150 million in 'London Whale' U.S. class action

NEW YORK Dec 21 JPMorgan Chase & Co has agreed to pay $150 million to resolve a securities fraud lawsuit by investors suing the bank over its "London Whale" trading scandal, which caused a $6.2 billion loss.

The settlement was disclosed in papers filed on Friday in federal court in Manhattan and would resolve a class action filed in the wake of the scandal first being revealed in 2012. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐