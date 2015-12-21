JPMorgan to pay $150 million in 'London Whale' U.S. class action

Canada's George Weston appoints Galen G. Weston CEO
Jan 19 George Weston Ltd, Canada's largest food processing and distribution company, said Chairman Galen G. Weston would also take on the role of chief executive, effective immediately.
NEW YORK Dec 21 JPMorgan Chase & Co has agreed to pay $150 million to resolve a securities fraud lawsuit by investors suing the bank over its "London Whale" trading scandal, which caused a $6.2 billion loss.
The settlement was disclosed in papers filed on Friday in federal court in Manhattan and would resolve a class action filed in the wake of the scandal first being revealed in 2012. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
Jan 19 George Weston Ltd, Canada's largest food processing and distribution company, said Chairman Galen G. Weston would also take on the role of chief executive, effective immediately.
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Trans World Entertainment amends revolving credit facility with Wells Fargo bank