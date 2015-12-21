JPMorgan to pay $150 million in 'London Whale' U.S. class action

NEW YORK Dec 21 JPMorgan Chase & Co has agreed to pay $150 million to resolve a securities fraud lawsuit by investors suing the bank over its "London Whale" trading scandal, which caused a $6.2 billion loss.

The settlement was disclosed in papers filed on Friday in federal court in Manhattan and would resolve a class action filed in the wake of the scandal first being revealed in 2012. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)