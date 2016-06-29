JPMorgan beats traders in silver futures rigging lawsuits

| NEW YORK, June 29
NEW YORK, June 29 JPMorgan Chase & Co on
Wednesday won the dismissal of three private antitrust lawsuits,
including from hedge fund manager Daniel Shak, accusing the
largest U.S. bank of rigging a market for silver futures
contracts traded on COMEX.
The lawsuits accused JPMorgan of having in late 2010 and
early 2011 placed artificial bids onto the trading floor,
harangued employees at metals market COMEX to obtain prices it
wanted, and made misrepresentations to a committee that set
settlement prices.
This allegedly squeezed traders like Shak, who is also known
for playing high-stakes poker, forcing them to post more capital
to support their positions in silver futures spreads, and
ultimately liquidate them at heavy losses.
U.S. District Judge Paul Engelmayer in Manhattan, however,
said the plaintiffs, who also included traders Mark Grumet and
Thomas Wacker, did not show that JPMorgan made "uneconomic"
bids, or intended to rig the market at counterparties' expense.
He also questioned the plaintiffs' use of Silver Indicative
Forward Mid Rates ("SIFO") as a benchmark for determining proper
levels for the spreads in their lawsuits.
"Given the (lawsuits') failure both to explain why SIFO
should track silver futures spreads, and to concretely plead
that it did so consistently, a mere general correlation between
these two is not sufficient to make SIFO a reliable benchmark
such that deviations from it support a claim of irrational
pricing animated by anticompetitive aims," Engelmayer wrote.
David Kovel, a lawyer for the plaintiffs, declined to
comment. Brian Marchiony, a JPMorgan spokesman, said the bank is
pleased with the decision.
Engelmayer's dismissal was with prejudice, meaning the
lawsuits cannot be brought again.
JPMorgan has also prevailed in other silver litigation,
including in March 2014 when the federal appeals court in
Manhattan rejected investor claims in a nationwide lawsuit that
the bank intended to drive prices down.
The cases in the U.S. District Court, Southern District of
New York, are Shak et al v. JPMorgan Chase & Co et al, No.
15-00992; Wacker v. JPMorgan Chase & Co et al, No. 15-00994; and
Grumet v. JPMorgan Chase & Co et al, No. 15-00995.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Andrew
Hay)