UPDATE 1-Shareholders sue JPMorgan Chase over trading loss

By Grant McCool
NEW YORK May 16 JPMorgan Chase & Co was
the target of two separate lawsuits by shareholders on
Wednesday, accusing the bank and its management of excessive
risk that led to trading losses of at least $2 billion.
A spokesman for JPMorgan Chase declined to comment on the
lawsuits, which were filed in U.S. District Court in Manhattan,
days after Chief Executive Jamie Dimon's May 10 statement that a
"failed hedging strategy" caused the massive loss over the last
month.
"What the Company did not reveal was that those losses were
the result of a marked shift in the company's allowable risk
model, undisclosed to investors, and the similarly
clandestine conversion of a unit within the company that was
touted as providing a conservative risk-reduction function into
a risky, short-term trading enterprise that exposed the
company to large losses instead," said one of the complaints.
It was filed derivatively by California shareholder James
Baker on behalf of JPMorgan Chase against Dimon, Chief Financial
Officer Douglas Braunstein and board members.
The lawsuit charged the JPMorgan defendants with breach of
fiduciary duty, waste of corporate assets and unjust enrichment.
A separate lawsuit was filed at the same time by shareholder
Saratoga Advantage Trust financial services portfolio on behalf
of owners of common stock.
It said Dimon and Braunstein made "materially false and
misleading statements and omissions" on an April 13, 2012
earnings conference call with investors.
"Defendants misrepresented the losses and risk of loss to
the company arising from massive bets on derivative contracts
related to credit indexes reflecting interest rates on corporate
bonds," the complaint said. "These derivative bets went horribly
wrong, resulting in billions of dollars in lost capital for the
company and billions more in lost market capitalization for
JPMorgan shareholders."
The cases are James Baker, derivatively on behalf of
JPMorgan Chase & Co v James Dimon, et al in U.S. District Court
for the Southern District of New York, No. 12-3878 and Saratoga
Advantage Trust v JPMorgan Chase & Co in the same court No.
12-3879.