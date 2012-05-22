JPMorgan hires former SEC enforcer over loss

BRIEF-Goodfellow announces CFO change
* Pierre Lemoine is no longer employed by company effective immediately Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 22 JPMorgan Chase & Co has hired former U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission enforcement chief William McLucas to assist the firm in probes of its loss of at least $2 billion on credit derivatives trades, according to bank spokesman Joseph Evangelisti.
McLucas, who was not immediately available for comment, was director of the SEC's Division of Enforcement for eight years.
The bank is being investigated over the loss by the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission and the Federal Bureau of Investigation, officials of the agencies have said.
March 3 Investment manager Orbis Investment Management Ltd on Friday disclosed a stake of about 2.8 percent in U.S. specialty metals maker Arconic Inc, and said it intends to support hedge fund Elliott Management Corp in its proxy battle against the company.
* Starbucks will issue its first yen-denominated bonds by the end of the month, possibly raising over 50 billion yen ($436 million) - Nikkei