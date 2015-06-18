UPDATE 5-JPMorgan's Jimmy Lee, a legendary rainmaker, dies

(Adds dinner that Lee had planned to speak at this evening)
By Greg Roumeliotis and David Henry
June 17 Jimmy Lee, one of JPMorgan Chase & Co's
most important dealmakers, died on Wednesday, the bank's
chief executive said in a statement. He was 62.
Lee was one of the first bankers to break up big corporate
loans into small pieces to sell to other banks, an innovation
that helped fuel the leveraged buyout boom of the 1980s.
He was a rising executive at Chemical Bank and the banks it
merged with, taking increasingly senior positions until 2000,
when he was sidelined as head of investment banking at what was
then Chase Manhattan.
Lee started instead focusing on winning deals of all kinds
-advising companies on buying rivals and selling themselves, and
on raising money. He played a key role in the merger of United
Airlines and Continental Airlines to form United Continental
Holdings Inc, the takeover of Wall Street Journal
publisher Dow Jones by News Corp, and the initial
public offering of Chinese e-commerce company Alibaba Group
Holding Ltd.
Clients praised his relentlessness and his willingness to
fight for better prices for customers. On the initial public
offering for General Motors Co in 2010, he pushed to make
sure the shares sold at a higher price than originally planned,
said Dan Akerson, vice chairman of private equity firm Carlyle
Group and the former CEO of GM.
"He was street smart, savvy, never overplayed his hand, but
he'd push it," Akerson told Reuters in an interview.
Lee had planned to be at a JPMorgan dinner on Wednesday
night for clients of the bank - in particular, directors of
companies that use the bank, a person familiar with the matter
said.
The banker felt short of breath while running on a treadmill
at home on Wednesday morning, according to a person briefed on
the matter who requested not to be identified because of the
sensitivity of the matter.
The sudden death surprised colleagues who were working with
Lee as recently as this week.
"We're in total shock," said one senior JPMorgan banker.
Lee's father died at the age of 47 from a heart attack. The
younger Lee was just 11 years old at the time, according to a
2000 profile in Forbes.
Lee started his career with Chemical Bank in 1975, where he
began selling pieces of loans to other banks, helping to pioneer
what is now known as the "syndicated loan" market.
"He saw the power of the market," said a person close to
Lee.
Over time, Lee built a junk bond business, a private equity
advisory group, and a merger advisory group.
"Jimmy was a master of his craft, but he was so much more -
he was an incomparable force of nature," Jamie Dimon, JPMorgan's
chief executive, said in the statement.
Lee was fiercely loyal to JPMorgan. In 2012, when the London
Whale derivatives trading fiasco was bleeding billions of
dollars from JPMorgan's results, Lee arranged to have New
England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady call Dimon and remind the
CEO that even Super Bowl champs have bad days, according to a
2012 story in Vanity Fair.
Private equity firm Blackstone tried to hire Lee away
in the early part of last decade, but failed in the end,
Blackstone chairman and chief executive Steve Schwarzman told
TheStreet in 2009.
"We were quite close at that time to a deal. But he's been
extremely loyal to JPMorgan over the years," Schwarzman said.
LASTING RELATIONSHIPS
Lee's clients viewed him as a gatekeeper to the hundreds of
billions of dollars that JPMorgan lends out as well as money
from bond investors.
In a statement Henry Kravis, co-chief executive of private
equity firm KKR & Co LP, praised Lee for "constantly
finding new financing sources."
Kravis added, "He built lasting relationships unlike almost
any banker I have ever known."
Sheryl Sandberg, chief operating officer of Facebook Inc
, posted on her company's website that Lee "believed in us
long before many others did - when we were a small company with
little revenue he told us and anyone else who would listen how
much potential he thought Facebook had."
Other clients agreed about Lee's drive to do deals.
"He was eternally optimistic that a deal could be done when
he started one," Jack Welch, former Chairman and Chief Executive
of General Electric Co, told Reuters.
Lee was a legendary rainmaker, but like a classic old-line
banker, he cared about risk on the loans he was making, because
JPMorgan would suffer when loans went bad. Enrico Dallavecchia,
a former senior risk executive at JPMorgan, recalled meetings
with Lee in the 1990s to decide whether the bank should make big
loans.
"He was ahead of his time in terms of understanding risk,"
Dallavecchia said. "If he felt that the returns were not high
enough for the risk, he would turn down a deal, even if people
underneath him were telling him to do it," he added.
Lee lived in Darien, Connecticut, and is survived by his
wife, Beth, and three children, Lexi, Jamie and Izzy.
