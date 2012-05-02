Ex-JPMorgan trader Lee readies Asia hedge fund

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 20
Feb 20 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
HONG KONG May 2 The former head of JPMorgan Chase & Co's equity derivatives group for Asia-Pacific is set to strike out on his own in the fourth quarter as the MIT-educated Hong Kong native seeks to build a hedge fund with a capacity of up to $2 billion.
William Lee, who returned to Hong Kong from Singapore in 2000, is among dozens of traders globally in the last three years to move from a proprietary trading desk to his own fund.
Driving the flight from a bank's prop desk to a start-up fund is an increase in global regulations that make it more difficult for banks to trade their own money.
The relative value hedge fund, which aims to take advantage of price discrepancies between securities, would start trading in November or December, Lee, 40, told Reuters in an interview on Wednesday.
"It will be very similar to my trading background," said Lee, who joined JPMorgan in 1995 as an FX option trader in Singapore.
Feb 20 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
NEW YORK, Feb 19 U.S. food company Kraft Heinz Co withdrew its proposal for a $143-billion merger with larger rival Unilever Plc, the companies said on Sunday, raising questions about whether Kraft will turn its focus to another target.
LONDON, Feb 17 John Fallon needs to show he has a plan to navigate Pearson through the sinking sands of its main markets when the world's biggest education company reports full-year results.