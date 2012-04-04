Regulator to penalize JPMorgan over Lehman demise - NYT

April 4 A U.S. regulator is set to penalize
JPMorgan for actions linked to the demise of investment
bank Lehman Brothers at the height of the financial crisis in
2008, the New York Times said, citing people briefed on the
matter.
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) is expected
this week to file a civil case against JPMorgan. The bank is
expected to settle the Lehman matter and pay a fine of about $20
million, the paper said.
Such a move will be the first federal enforcement case
resulting from Lehman's downfall, the New York Times said.
The CFTC is expected to accuse JPMorgan of overextending
credit to Lehman for two years leading up to its bankruptcy in
2008, according to the newspaper.
JPMorgan extended the credit using an inaccurate evaluation
of Lehman's worth, improperly counting Lehman's customer money
as belonging to the firm, the newspaper said, adding that firms
are not allowed to use customer money to secure or extend credit
under federal law.
The regulator is also set to accuse JPMorgan of withholding
separate Lehman customer funds for nearly two weeks, rather than
turning them over to authorities, the New York Times said.
JPMorgan declined to comment to the New York Times. The
newspaper said the bank is expected to neither admit nor deny
wrongdoing as part of the settlement.
JPMorgan and CFTC could not immediately be reached for
comment by Reuters.