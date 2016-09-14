CORRECTED-JPMorgan hires GE lending veteran in U.S. Southeast middle market push

(Corrects to show that Chase is adding middle market banking
NEW YORK, Sept 14 JPMorgan Chase & Co
said on Wednesday it has hired General Electric Co
lending veteran Clarence Nunn to lead its middle market
expansion strategy in the Southeastern United States.
Nunn, 51, will be based in Charlotte, North Carolina, and
will succeed Mark Bensabat, who is retiring next year after more
than 35 years in banking, the company said.
Nunn will also manage the franchise finance business of
Chase's Middle Market Banking & Specialized Industries team. He
worked at General Electric for 24 years and was chief executive
of GE Capital's franchise finance business, JPMorgan said.
This year Chase is adding middle market banking offices in
eight cities nationally. In the Southeast it has been operating
from 15 cities.
As the biggest bank in the United States by assets, JPMorgan
is essentially barred from acquiring other banks to become
bigger. Instead, to extend the bank's reach geographically and
reap more economies of scale, executives have said they will add
offices in new areas and extend their marketing to new
customers.
