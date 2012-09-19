版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 19日 星期三

JP Morgan says hires Citi's Lian Lian as North Asia M&A co-head -memo

HONG KONG, Sept 19 JP Morgan has hired Citi's Lian Lian as co-head of mergers and acquisitions (M&A) for North Asia, according to an internal memo obtained by Reuters on Wednesday.

The move is part of a reshuffle that sees Rob Sivitilli promoted to a newly created role as head of M&A for Asia excluding Japan, the memo said. He was previously head of M&A and corporate finance for Southeast Asia.

Lian will be based in Hong Kong and focus on China deals. Her co-head will be Sanjeev Malkani, who was previously the sole head of M&A for North Asia.

