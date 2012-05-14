Dimon's 'stupid' admission: catnip for lawyers?

* 'We screwed up' not admission of fraud, says expert
* Dimon admissions may be well-thought defense-professor
By Tom Hals
WILMINGTON, Del, May 14 Jamie Dimon sounded more
like a plaintiff's attorney than a chief executive when he
described JPMorgan Chase & Co over the weekend as
"stupid" and "sloppy" for its $2 billion trading loss.
But for any shareholder seeking to seize on those comments
as grist for a securities lawsuit against the bank and its
executives, it likely will be tough to use Dimon's words against
him, according to lawyers and legal experts.
"I guarantee someone will put in their complaint that he
said 'we screwed up,'" said Steven Toll, a plaintiff's attorney
with Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll PLLC in Washington w h o
specializes in bringing shareholder lawsuits. "It's good color,
but is it an admission of fraud? No. For a fraud case, it won't
carry the day."
Investors may have potential federal securities fraud claims
against the bank if they can prove that JPMorgan and its
managers knew of the potential for such a large loss and
recklessly hid that from investors or misled them about it. The
loss has tarnished the bank's reputation for risk management and
turned embarrassing attention on Dimon, a critic of heightened
financial regulation.
Plaintiff's attorneys said they were discussing with
unspecified institutional investor clients possible legal
action, including lawsuits or dialogue with the bank on ways to
improve governance.
JPMorgan on Monday did not immediately respond to a request
for comment on possible litigation. A search of public court
records in New York and Delaware, where the company is
incorporated, did not reveal any investor lawsuits against the
bank over the trading loss as of Monday afternoon.
Dimon said in a television interview broadcast on Sunday
that "we know we were sloppy. We know we were stupid. We know
there was bad judgment."
Dimon's admissions may reflect a well-thought out defense
that does not admit misleading anyone, said Adam Pritchard, a
professor at the University of Michigan Law School.
"He's not giving away anything his lawyers don't want him to
give away," he said.
Gerry Silk, a plaintiff's attorney with Bernstein Litowitz
Berger & Grossmann LLP in New York, said any statements by the
bank that suggested the hedge was of little risk could expose
JPMorgan to allegations it misled investors. Investors could
have a claim for the 11 percent drop in the bank's stock price
since the trading loss was revealed.
But to make that claim bear fruit, investors would have to
prove the bank acted recklessly or intentionally misled
investors.
In April, Dimon's called concerns about the bank's hedging
strategy "a tempest in a teacup."
Larry Hamermesh, a professor at Widener University School of
Law in Delaware, said if the size and potential risks of the
bank's hedging position were public, then Dimon's "teacup"
description becomes a matter of opinion, not fact.
"Saying 'You screwed up' is not going to get you a seat at
the litigation table," he said. "Dimon's characterization is not
something you want to make a securities lawsuit about."
Investors could have claims under Delaware corporate law if
they can prove that Dimon and other managers at the bank either
did not have a proper system in place to monitor the risk or
knew of the risk and ignored it.
These so-called "derivative" claims would allow investors to
sue Dimon and other managers for damage they caused to the
company. Any money recovered would be paid by the defendants to
the bank, so shareholders would only benefit indirectly.
Such lawsuits face higher procedural hurdles than do
securities fraud class-action cases. And even if investors clear
those hurdles, the so-called "business judgment rule" often can
come into play, protecting boards and executives from being
second-guessed by judges and investors.
The question becomes "How wrong are you allowed to be?" said
plaintiff's attorney Christine Azar, of law firm Labaton
Sucharow LLP in Wilmington.