UPDATE 1-Securities industry lobbyist Tim Ryan rejoins JPMorgan

NEW YORK, Jan 8 JPMorgan Chase & Co,
whose influence with lawmakers and regulators was damaged by its
$6.2 billion derivatives loss last year, has hired Tim Ryan, the
head of Wall Street's biggest trade group, as global head of
regulatory strategy and policy.
Ryan, who helped manage the U.S. savings and loan crisis in
the 1980s and was director of the Office of Thrift Supervision,
has been chief executive of the Securities Industry and
Financial Markets Association since 2008. He previously worked
at JP Morgan for 19 years, rising to vice chairman of investment
banking for financial institutions and government agencies
before joining SIFMA.
He rejoins the biggest U.S. bank when new capital
requirements, laws and regulations aimed at restricting risk are
constraining many of the most profitable trading and lending
activities at large banks. JPMorgan Chief Executive Jamie Dimon
had been a loud voice in Washington seeking to moderate many of
the restrictions, until disclosure of the "London Whale" loss
last year.
Ryan, who is 67, will absorb many of the functions of Barry
Zubrow, who has run corporate and regulatory affairs at JPMorgan
since last January. Zubrow, who retired at the end of 2012, had
been in charge of risk management when the bank's chief
investment office in London was building the "London Whale"
credit derivatives position.
In Ryan's new role, he will oversee executives who manage
regulatory policy, as well as those who manage the bank's client
relationships with the Federal National Mortgage Association
and other government-sponsored enterprises and
government agencies, a spokesman said.
Blythe Masters, who is head of commodities and was assigned
by Dimon late last year to coordinate regulatory affairs for the
commercial and investment banking divisions as well, will
continue in both roles, the spokesman said.
At SIFMA, Ryan earned $3 million in total compensation and
benefits in the fiscal year ending October 2011, the most recent
year for which the trade group made filings with the Internal
Revenue Service. The JPMorgan spokesman declined to comment on
his new compensation package.
Ken Bentsen, SIFMA's executive vice president for public
policy and advocacy, will serve as interim CEO after Ryan leaves
in mid-February and is a leading candidate to replace him
permanently, a spokesman at the trade group said.