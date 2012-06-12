JPMorgan directors knew of bad trades-report

UPDATE 1-Suez says GE water business would be good strategic fit
PARIS, March 1 The water business of General Electric would be a good strategic fit for French waste and water group Suez, its chief executive said on Wednesday.
NEW YORK, June 11 Some JPMorgan Chase & Co directors and executives knew about risky practices by London traders about two years before bad bets caused the company to lose $2 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.
Bruno Iksil, a London-based JPMorgan trader, known as the "whale", is believed to have been involved in the company's $2 billion loss in derivatives, first announced last month.
The loss hurt the company's credit rating and caused a steep drop in its stock price. Several regulators and politicians reacted to the loss by demanding stiffer oversight for the banking industry.
According to the Journal's report, some JPMorgan directors were briefed on the foreign-exchange-options bet that soured, and were told that the responsible trader would not be allowed to "go overboard in the future", according to the report.
Discussions within JPMorgan's Chief Investment Office to curb some London trading activity occurred as early as 2010, according to the report.
PARIS, March 1 The water business of General Electric would be a good strategic fit for French waste and water group Suez, its chief executive said on Wednesday.
March 1 Swedish radiotherapy equipment maker Elekta posted a surprise drop in fiscal third-quarter core earnings on Wednesday and announced further measures in the U.S. after a drop in orders in the North and South America region.
* Shares indicated down 3.9 pct in pre-market trade (Adds details, background, share price indication)