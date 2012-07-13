JPMorgan trader "London Whale" leaves co -WSJ

July 13 Three employees from the chief
investment office of JPMorgan Chase & Co, including
Bruno Iksil known as the "London whale", have left the bank, the
Wall Street Journal said citing people familiar with the matter.
The London-based employees - Achilles Macris, Javier
Martin-Artajo and Iksil - as of Thursday, were no longer listed
in the company's internal employment database, the business
daily said.
Bets made by the three employees on certain corporate credit
indexes led to just over $5 billion in losses in the second
quarter, the Journal said.
Iksil could not be reached for comment, and an attorney for
Martin-Artajo and for Macris did not respond to emails, the
newspaper said.
All three worked for the Chief Investment Office, which was
run by New York-based Ina Drew, who resigned in May.
JPMorgan is expected to reclaim compensation from all four
people, the daily said quoting people familiar with the bank.
JPMorgan could not be reached for comment outside regular
U.S. business hours.