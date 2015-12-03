JPMorgan defeats London Whale shareholder lawsuit in U.S.

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Dec 3 A federal appeals court said
JPMorgan Chase & Co Chief Executive Jamie Dimon and
other bank officials need not face a shareholder lawsuit
claiming they did a bad job investigating the 2012 "London
Whale" trading scandal that caused $6.2 billion of losses.
The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday said the
plaintiff Ernesto Espinoza did not show that JPMorgan's board
was grossly negligent or engaged in bad faith in probing the
losses and whether bank officials publicly downplayed them, and
in deciding not to sue the people involved.
JPMorgan suffered losses in its chief investment office
because of derivative bets by Bruno Iksil, known as the London
Whale because of the size of his wagers.
Dimon received criticism soon after the scandal broke for
calling media reports about the losses a "tempest in a teapot."
Writing for the New York-based appeals court, Chief Judge
Robert Katzmann said JPMorgan conducted an "exhaustive" London
Whale probe that led to many changes sought by Espinoza
including pay cuts, clawbacks and improved controls.
Citing applicable Delaware law, Katzmann also called courts
"ill-suited" to second-guess board decisions, and said New
York-based JPMorgan was not required to explain to Espinoza
point-by-point why it did not do more.
"Espinoza has not sufficiently rebutted the presumption that
JPMorgan's board acted in good faith in responding to his demand
letter," Katzmann wrote for a three-judge panel.
George Aguilar, a lawyer for Espinoza, did not immediately
respond to requests for comment.
The appeals court had in June upheld the March 2014
dismissal of Espinoza's lawsuit by U.S. District Judge George
Daniels.
It revisited the case after asking the Delaware Supreme
Court to advise how to evaluate shareholder challenges to the
scope of board investigations.
JPMorgan paid more than $1 billion and admitted wrongdoing
to settle U.S. and British probes into the London Whale matter.
Former JPMorgan traders Javier Martin-Artajo and Julien
Grout have been charged with hiding losses linked to Iksil, a
French national. Iksil is cooperating with prosecutors.
The case is Espinoza v Dimon et al, 2nd U.S. Circuit Court
of Appeals, No. 14-1754.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by David
Gregorio)