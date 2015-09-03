Los Angeles drops mortgage discrimination case against JPMorgan

| NEW YORK, Sept 3
NEW YORK, Sept 3 Los Angeles has dropped a
lawsuit accusing JPMorgan Chase, the largest U.S. bank,
of discriminatory mortgage lending, ending the first of the
city's four lawsuits accusing major banks of driving up
foreclosures among minority borrowers.
Disclosed in a filing on Tuesday in a California federal
court, the agreement ends a lawsuit attempting to hold the bank
liable for lost property tax revenues caused by falling home
values and the cost of repairing blight in minority
neighborhoods hit by foreclosures.
A hangover from the 2007-2008 financial crisis, the lawsuit
and others like it were brought by a handful of local
governments claiming damages for economic destruction wrought
nationwide by foreclosures, lost taxes and neighborhood blight.
The legal actions have brought only mixed results as banks
strongly contested claims that they discriminated.
Los Angeles is still pursuing similar complaints against
Bank of America <BAC.N >, Wells Fargo & Co and Citigroup
Inc.
JPMorgan spokesman Jason Lobo said the bank was pleased with
the city's decision.
"We have consistently supported the Los Angeles community"
and helped thousands of families get into homes they can afford,
he said.
A spokesman for the city was not immediately available.
Filed last year in U.S. District Court in Central
California, the lawsuit accused JPMorgan of engaging in mortgage
discrimination since 2004.
The complaint said the bank practiced "red-lining," or the
denial of credit to minority borrowers, and then "reverse
red-lining," or targeting minorities for costly subprime loans
they could not afford.
In court filings, JPMorgan denied that it discriminated
against minority borrowers. It said Los Angeles was trying to
make the bank responsible for lending by Washington Mutual,
which JPMorgan acquired in 2008 during the financial crisis.
U.S. District Judge Otis Wright dismissed the lawsuit last
year, agreeing that under U.S. law, the city could not sue in
federal court before exhausting claims involving Washington
Mutual at the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Los Angeles filed
an amended complaint in August 2014.
In a court filing last month, lawyers for JPMorgan said the
new complaint should be dropped because the bank did not
foreclose on a single loan to African-American or Hispanic
borrowers during the time covered by the lawsuit.
The city's lawsuits against Bank of America and Wells Fargo
are on appeal in the 9th Circuit after Wright dismissed them
earlier this year. A lawsuit against Citigroup is set for trial
next year.
A federal appeals on Tuesday court revived similar lawsuits
filed by Miami against Wells Fargo, Bank of America and
Citigroup.
The Los Angeles case is City of Los Angeles v JPMorgan Chase
& Co, U.S. District Court for Central District of California, No
14-cv-4168.
(Reporting by Dena Aubin; Editing by Kevin Drawbaugh and Lisa
Von Ahn)