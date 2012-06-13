版本:
JPMorgan's Dimon says he did not mind risk change

June 13 JPMorgan Chase & Co CEO Jamie Dimon said on Wednesday that he had received a copy of a January memo about a new risk model at the center of the bank's $2 billion-plus loss on derivatives trades, but had not paid attention to the change.

Dimon, speaking in a CNBC-TV interview minutes after testifying before Congress, added that the losses probably would have happened even without the change in the model. He said such models can be poor tools for managing risk.

