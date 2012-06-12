JPMorgan CEO Dimon says trading losses isolated

BRIEF-Electro Power Systems FY revenues up at 7.1 million euros
* Preliminary FY revenues at 7.1 million euros ($7.5 million), orders backlog increased to 6.4 million euros
WASHINGTON, June 12 JPMorgan Chase & Co's recent trading losses are an isolated incident and the bank is expected to be "solidly profitable" in the second quarter, Jamie Dimon, the bank's chief executive, will tell the Senate Banking Committee on Wednesday.
Dimon will tell the committee the bank feels "terrible" about the trading debacle, while emphasizing the losses will only hurt shareholders, not taxpayers, and the bank maintains a "fortress balance sheet," according to his prepared testimony.
* Preliminary FY revenues at 7.1 million euros ($7.5 million), orders backlog increased to 6.4 million euros
* Entered into an agreement to acquire Diversified Distribution Systems, LLC (DDS) in US Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 1 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 23.1 points on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.1 percent ahead of the cash market open.