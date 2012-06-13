版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 6月 14日 星期四 00:27 BJT

Dimon urges Congress to act soon to avoid 'fiscal cliff'

WASHINGTON, June 13 JPMorgan Chase & Co Chief Executive Jamie Dimon said on Wednesday that Congress should act before the November elections to prevent tax increases and spending cuts from going into effect at the end of the year.

"Markets and businesses may start taking actions before that that create a slowdown in the economy, which would be a bad thing," Dimon said, while testifying before the Senate Banking Committee.

