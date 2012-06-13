Dimon urges Congress to act soon to avoid 'fiscal cliff'

BRIEF-Nisource says Q4 earnings per share $0.28
* Says had expected fy 2016 non-gaap operating earnings per share $1.05 to $1.10
WASHINGTON, June 13 JPMorgan Chase & Co Chief Executive Jamie Dimon said on Wednesday that Congress should act before the November elections to prevent tax increases and spending cuts from going into effect at the end of the year.
"Markets and businesses may start taking actions before that that create a slowdown in the economy, which would be a bad thing," Dimon said, while testifying before the Senate Banking Committee.
* Says had expected fy 2016 non-gaap operating earnings per share $1.05 to $1.10
* Internap Corporation raises $43 million in common equity private placement
* First Majestic announces financial results for q4 and year end 2016