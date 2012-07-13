JPMorgan risk official from Chief Investment Office resigns

BRIEF-Icahn Enterprises says Q4 net loss of $1.42 per depositary unit
* Icahn enterprises L.P. Reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
July 13 JPMorgan Chase & Co said Irvin Goldman, who was briefly chief risk officer of the Chief Investment Office that lost $5.8 billion on derivatives trades, has resigned.
"Irv asked to leave the company. He's behaved with integrity and we wish him well," the firm said in a statement.
Goldman was named chief risk officer on Feb. 1, around the time that problems with the portfolio began to mount. He left that post as part of a May 14 overhaul of the CIO.
Goldman's brother-in-law Barry Zubrow runs the firm's office of corporate and regulatory affairs and until early this year was chief risk officer for the entire company.
* Icahn enterprises L.P. Reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
* Altisource Asset Management Corporation reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results; continues to successfully deliver on RESI's strategic objectives
* Altisource Residential Corporation reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results; continues to meet growth, operating and disposition objectives