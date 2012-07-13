JPMorgan risk official from Chief Investment Office resigns

July 13 JPMorgan Chase & Co said Irvin Goldman, who was briefly chief risk officer of the Chief Investment Office that lost $5.8 billion on derivatives trades, has resigned.

"Irv asked to leave the company. He's behaved with integrity and we wish him well," the firm said in a statement.

Goldman was named chief risk officer on Feb. 1, around the time that problems with the portfolio began to mount. He left that post as part of a May 14 overhaul of the CIO.

Goldman's brother-in-law Barry Zubrow runs the firm's office of corporate and regulatory affairs and until early this year was chief risk officer for the entire company.