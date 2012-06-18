UPDATE 1-US SEC chief offers regulatory guide to JPMorgan

* Written testimony for Tuesday House committee hearing
* SEC's Schapiro offers no specifics on trading loss probe
* But offers list of rules relevant in such cases
* Impact of JPMorgan loss on regulation a hearing theme
By Sarah N. Lynch and Dave Clarke
WASHINGTON, June 18 U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission Chairman Mary Schapiro will sketch a regulatory
roadmap to JPMorgan Chase & Co's recent huge trading
loss, but will stop short of discussing the specifics of her
agency's investigation with lawmakers on Tuesday.
In testimony prepared for the House Financial Services
Committee hearing, Schapiro lists relevant regulatory
authorities ranging from rules against misleading investors to
regulations that require public companies to clearly lay out
their risks.
Tuesday will be the second time that U.S. financial
regulators, as well as JPMorgan Chief Executive Jamie Dimon,
have appeared before lawmakers to answer questions about how a
hedging strategy using credit derivatives suddenly led to at
least $2 billion in losses.
Dimon's testimony prepared for the House hearing is nearly
identical to that which he delivered to the Senate Banking
Committee last week. At that hearing, Dimon declined to defend
the losses but remained critical of regulatory efforts to curb
Wall Street.
Schapiro has previously told the Senate Banking Committee
that the SEC's investigation is generally focused on whether
JPMorgan's financial disclosures were adequate.
Although Schapiro's latest testimony still does not say
explicitly which rules may be at the center of the SEC probe,
her list of relevant regulations provides a more detailed window
into the SEC's thinking.
One set of rules, for instance, targets companies who may
have compensation practices that materially impact the company
by requiring them to annually disclose risk management policies
and the board's role in overseeing risk.
Another rule, known as "Item 303 of Regulation SK," requires
management to discuss trends or events that may impact the
company's bottom line, including trading losses that are
different from past experiences.
"The examination and review of the causes and implications
of the JPMorgan Chase trading losses are ongoing," Schapiro
said. "Once we have a fuller understanding of these issues, we
will be in a better position to determine whether any additional
regulatory or legislative action is appropriate."
Dimon told the Senate panel last week he could not publicly
share too many details about the trades because it would risk
exacerbating the losses while the bank is still trying
disentangle itself from the transactions in question.
JPMorgan is expected to provide more details when it
announces its second-quarter earnings in mid-July.
The bank's losses, which stem from a hedging strategy in a
London office that went awry, were first announced in a May 10
conference call.
In addition to Schapiro, other regulators who will testify
include Comptroller of the Currency Thomas Curry, Federal
Reserve General Counsel Scott Alvarez, Commodity Futures Trading
Commission Chairman Gary Gensler, and Federal Deposit Insurance
Corp Acting Chairman Martin Gruenberg.
The OCC and the Federal Reserve are JPMorgan's primary
regulators.
In his testimony, Curry mostly reiterates what he told the
Senate Banking panel, that his agency is carefully scrutinizing
the trades and also whether the bank is taking similar risks in
other parts of its operations.
Some Democrats said they will use the hearing to ask Dimon
and the regulators whether the trading losses show that industry
complaints that parts of the 2010 Dodd-Frank financial oversight
law go too far are unfounded.
"Whether or not and how to regulate derivatives is a central
public policy question in America," said Barney Frank, the
ranking Democrat on the committee. "There has been momentum for
those who wanted to deregulate it because it was hard for us to
make clear what the potential dangers were. I think this totally
shifts the argument."