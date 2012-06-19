Dimon says JPMorgan was honest with shareholders

* Dimon says bank disclosed what it knew when it knew it
* SEC is investigating whether JPMorgan misled investors
* SEC's Schapiro says companies must speak truthfully
* Dimon defends JPMorgan's size
By Sarah N. Lynch and David Henry
WASHINGTON, June 19 JPMorgan Chase & Co
Chief Executive Jamie Dimon said his bank was upfront with
investors about its multibillion-dollar trading loss, even as
regulators investigate whether JPMorgan disguised a dramatic
rise in risk-taking.
Dimon, testifying on Tuesday for the second time in a week
before lawmakers about the failed hedging strategy, acknowledged
that JPMorgan in January changed a "value-at-risk" model for the
trading portfolio in question.
The bank did not disclose the change until May 10, when
Dimon also revealed that the trading portfolio had produced at
least $2 billion in losses.
"We disclosed what we knew when we knew it," Dimon told the
House Financial Services Committee on Tuesday.
Dimon's comments came after the committee heard from a panel
of regulators, including Securities and Exchange Commission
Chairman Mary Schapiro, who gave more details about her agency's
investigation into the trading loss.
Schapiro said the SEC is looking at whether JPMorgan misled
investors in its April earnings statements by failing to
disclose the value-at-risk (VaR) change. At that time, Dimon
also called press reports about a "London whale" trader with an
outsized position a "tempest in a teapot".
The model change disguised a spike in the riskiness of the
particular trading portfolio by cutting in half its VaR number.
"If you chose to speak, you absolutely must speak truthfully
and completely and not allow yourself to leave any kind of
misleading impression from the information that you are putting
out," Schapiro said.
Dimon's testimony on Tuesday followed his appearance last
Wednesday before the Senate Banking Committee, where senators
were mostly deferential.
A few members of the House Financial Services Committee went
harder at Dimon, asking him repeatedly to defend the size of
JPMorgan, the nation's largest U.S. bank by assets.
"No, we're not too big to fail," said Dimon, who at times
appeared more tired and exasperated than during last week's
hearing.
"I don't think there's any chance we're going to fail," he
added.
The SEC is investigating the trading loss, along with the
Commodity Futures Trading Commission. The FBI has also said it
is looking into the losses.
Schapiro on Tuesday gave her most detailed comments yet on
her agency's probe.
"The area we're focused on and concerned about is a change
with respect to the VaR model they used for their earnings
release on April 13 that had the effect, yes, of understating
the value-at-risk," Schapiro said.
She said it is hard to say what sort of financial penalty
JPMorgan could face, but said the agency has a large number of
potential sanctions.