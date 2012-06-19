UPDATE 1-Schapiro: SEC probes JPMorgan risk model disclosure

* SEC eyes CEO's "tempest in teapot" remark
* CEO's remark said to be key context for disclosures
WASHINGTON, June 19 U.S. securities regulators
are investigating whether JPMorgan Chase & Co misled
investors in its April earnings statement by failing to disclose
a change in how it measured risk, Securities and Exchange
Commission Chairman Mary Schapiro said on Tuesday.
"Part of what we are investigating is the extent of that
disclosure and whether it was adequate, among other things,"
Schapiro told lawmakers during a House Financial Services
hearing.
Schapiro's comments were the first time she said explicitly
that the SEC is focusing on what the bank disclosed and what
Chief Executive Jamie Dimon said on April 13 after news reports
about rising risk at the bank's Chief Investment Office, which
turned out to have lost at least $2 billion trading credit
derivatives.
By omitting any mention of model change from its earnings
release in April, the bank disguised a spike in the riskiness of
a particular trading portfolio by cutting in half its
value-at-risk number.
Tuesday was the second time that U.S. financial regulators,
as well as Dimon, have appeared before lawmakers to answer
questions about the failed hedging strategy.
Schapiro said on Tuesday that although companies are not
required to disclose such a model changes in their earnings
releases, other SEC rules still require such statements to be
truthful and complete.
The agency is looking at the disclosure in light of the fact
that it came at the same time that Dimon called reports about
heightened risk at the CIO office a "tempest in a teapot,"
Schapiro said.
"If you chose to speak, you absolutely must speak truthfully
and completely and not allow yourself to leave any kind of
misleading impression from the information that you are putting
out," Schapiro told the lawmakers.
"The duty under Federal securities laws is to speak
completely and truthfully," she said.
Dimon made the "tempest in a teapot" comment in a conference
call with analysts the day the bank issued the low-risk reading
as the company reported first quarter earnings on April 13.
Dimon told a Senate Banking Committee hearing last week that
he was "dead wrong" when he dismissed the reports of trouble and
that, at the time, he had not focused on the model change.