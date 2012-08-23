JPMorgan 'London Whale' trader has lawyers in France, U.S.

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Aug 23 The trader at the center of the
criminal investigation surrounding JPMorgan's $5.8 billion
trading loss has hired a lawyer in Paris, sources told Reuters
on Thursday.
Bruno Iksil, a French citizen and a former London-based
trader in JPMorgan Chase & Co's Chief Investment office,
is under scrutiny for trades he made in an illiquid market for
credit products that resulted in the bank's losses. Iksil became
known in the derivatives market as the "London Whale" for the
size of the positions he took.
U.S. federal investigators are looking at whether Iksil and
his superiors deliberately mismarked the value of some of the
trading positions to try to cover up the losses.
The sources, who did not want to be identified, said Iksil
has also hired criminal defense lawyers in New York and
Washington, D.C.
Iksil's French lawyer declined to comment. The U.S.-based
attorneys did not immediately respond to requests for comment.