UPDATE 2-JPMorgan 'London Whale' hires lawyer in France-sources

By Emily Flitter
NEW YORK Aug 23 The trader at the center of the
criminal investigation surrounding JPMorgan's $5.8 billion
trading loss has hired a lawyer in Paris, two sources familiar
with the investigation said on Thursday.
Bruno Iksil, a French citizen and a former London-based
trader in JPMorgan Chase & Co's Chief Investment office
(CIO), is under scrutiny for trades he made in an illiquid
market for credit products that resulted in the bank's losses.
Iksil became known in the derivatives market as the "London
Whale" for the size of the positions he took.
U.S. federal investigators are looking at whether Iksil, who
was fired in July, and his superiors deliberately mismarked the
value of some of the trading positions to try to cover up the
losses. JPMorgan is also conducting an internal probe.
The sources, who did not want to be identified because they
were not authorized to talk about the investigation, said Iksil
has also hired criminal defense lawyers in New York and
Washington, D.C.
The French lawyer, Jean-Francois Davene of law firm Wenner,
which has offices in Paris, Berlin and Milan, declined to
comment. The U.S.-based attorneys did not immediately respond to
requests for comment. A spokesman for JPMorgan declined to
comment.
At least six people have retained lawyers in connection with
the investigation. Iksil's supervisors, Javier Martin-Artajo and
Achilles Macris, who were also fired by the bank in the wake of
the losses, have attorneys in London and New York.
In addition to the CIO traders, the former head of the CIO
office, Ina Drew, and two former risk officers, Peter Weiland
and Irvin Goldman, have also hired lawyers.
This is not the first time in recent years that U.S.
authorities have tried to tackle a trans-Atlantic investigation.
A case in which traders on a London credit desk at the Swiss
bank Credit Suisse were caught mismarking their
positions to hide losses is serving as a rubric of sorts for the
JPMorgan probe, sources familiar with U.S. prosecutors' thinking
have said.
If the Federal Bureau of Investigation, which is reviewing
emails, phone records and witness statements about the CIO
losses, finds evidence of fraud and criminal charges are
brought, prosecutors could face some of the same hurdles in the
JPMorgan case as they did with Credit Suisse traders.
Iksil's French citizenship complicates potential efforts to
bring him to the U.S. for a trial. Witnesses whose cooperation
may be crucial to the case will also have to come to New York to
testify in the event of a trial.